Nigerian former law maker turn actor, Dino Melaye has reacted to the claim made by Instagram Blogger that he plans to marry Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

Dino Melaye while reacting to the rumours stated that he is not a criminal and can’t have a secret marriage.

Read also: 'It will not be well with you' -Iyabo Ojo spits fire over reports of marriage to Dino Melaye (Video)

The former senator explained that the rumours are untrue as he pointed out that the the information was just a publicity stunt on the blogger’s part.

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo had earlier debunked the rumour.

