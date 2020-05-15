“I am not barren” – Blossom Chukwujekwu’s ex-wife replies trolls. Blossom Chukwujekwu is a Nigerian actor, who made his professional acting debut in 2009. In 2015 he won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award. The actor tied the knot with his designer wife on Maureen Esisi Saturday, 15th October 2016, at an amazing event. December 31. However, they have broken up.

Consequently, Maureen Esisi has set the record straight to those calling her barren. This is coming one day after she posted an emotional video revealing that one thing she wants so much in the world is a child.

The video got missed reactions and it seemed like some people mocked her.

She has now set the record straight with a new Instagram post where she described herself and ended it by saying; “I AM NOT BARREN”

Read below as she posted;

” I’m totally and Extremely Spoilt…

I don’t Listen when I’m distracted…

I Loose Interest in a Failed Process…

I get Caught Easily when I try to Lie…

I could be Flippant/Blunt too… I’m an all Round Teaser…

I am Mischievous, Funny, Playful…

I am OCD…

I am well Calculated, Organized, sometimes Still Clumsy, Secretive, Private, Loyal…

I can be extremely friendly or not…

I Counsel…

I am extremely Hygiene Conscious

I DON’T Smoke/Drink except it’s Baileys

I’m too Bold/Blunt to Back-Bite

I forgive Easily and Forget Easily

………But Above the Many things I’m and I’m Not…… I AM NOT BARREN ”

