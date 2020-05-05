Nigerian Comedian and Naval officer, Abdulgafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Thecutebiola has finally made it out unscathed after reports of him facing a Military panel made the rounds days back.

The Instagram comedian, also known as Ankara Gucci allegedly got into trouble after his birthday photos where he was fully donned in official military regalia made it to the top Naval hierarchy.

Fellow comedian, Drwhiteberry revealed on Sunday night that the Military personnel with a side hustle in comedy was set to face a disciplinary panel yesterday. Abudulgafar in a tweet on Monday evening revealed that he is still in service and gave special thanks to his family and fans for their efforts.

“SPECIAL THANKS TO MY PARENTS. SPECIAL THANKS TO MY LOVERS AND SPECIAL THANKS TO ARMED FORCES Thank you all. Thanks so much. I deeply appreciate. NOTE: I am still in the service.’ He tweeted

