Tobechukwu Victor Okoh popularly known by his stage name as Peruzzi is a fast-rising Nigerian singer, songwriter, stage performer, and a recording artist newly signed into Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) record label.

The Gunshot crooner has revealed that he has not attained the hotshot level in the Nigerian music industry. Peruzzi made this know in a tweet.

A fan had heaped praises on him, enlisting him in the ‘goat status’. As opposed to basking in the encomium coming from the fan, Peruzzi cheesily responded to the fan saying he is a Rabbit.

See their conversation below:

Not Yet. I think I’m still a rabbit for now 😂 https://t.co/QW7EATFYAg — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi) May 5, 2020

