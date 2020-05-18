Former lawmaker and social media sensation Dino Melaye, has said that he would not sell his cars as some critics have demanded, disclosing that he is in fact praying for more wealth to buy addition vehicles.

In a viral video, Melaye tells his critics that selling off his cars would not solve the problems of the country.

He said, “I am here to address some myopic intellectual stagnant individuals who have called on me that I should sell all my cars and houses and give to the poor as if that would solve Nigeria’s problems.

“The truth of the matter is that if I sell everything I have, I will become poor and only the rich can deliver the poor. The poor cannot deliver the poor.

“I am not going to sell any of my cars, I am even praying for more wealth to buy more.”

Melaye told his critics not to question his passion and love for automobile.

The Former lawmaker who believes all Nigerian politicians have failed the country further revealed that he’s expecting a staggering automobile that is being shipped to the country and due to arrive in coming weeks.

He also boasts of two bulletproof cars worth N726m and a vintage car.

