Nollywood actress and producer, Toyin Abraham has revealed that her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi loves her more than he loves himself.

The mother of one made this known in a mock Instagram Live session she had with her husband who posed as the host of the session. The host, Kola asked Toyin if she has anyone in her life who loves her more than they love themselves.





The beautiful actress said yes and was quite affirmative with her response. The video that was recorded in Yoruba language had Toyin reveal that there are two persons in her life she’s sure love her more than they love themselves and they are her Mom and husband.

The anchor further asked what made her so sure of her response, the actress declined to respond as she said she wouldn’t reveal her family secrets to strangers. That part got most of her fans laughing at the role play they thought would end with the lovers acknowledging themselves.

Watch the video below:

HOT NOW