Nollywood actress, Christabel Egbenya has expressed disappointment over a news report by Sun Newspaper about her urgent need for a man, even if she will end up as a second or third wife.
The stunning diva and entrepreneur said she never made such a statement and it is unfortunate for the media to publish such unverified news.
“It is most unfortunate that the management of any news media would make such publication without taking prior steps to verify the truth of it,” she wrote on her Instagram page.
“I am speaking with my lawyers already. They will in due course get in touch with the management of Sun Newspapers to exact the appropriate remedy and clear my hard-earned reputation.
“I appeal to all my fans to stay calm as I thank them for always standing by me,” she added.
Actress Christabel Accuses The Sun News Of Fake News: I Can Never Be A 3rd Wife, I Don't Need A Man Badly please you people should stop carrying useless news about me I don’t like it,this should be the last time I will say this pls take this useless headline down if not get ready for my lawyer foolish people everywhere looking for news to carry.#Enoughis enough
