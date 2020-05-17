Instagram socialite and cross-dresser, Bobrisky in a recent statement has revealed the amount of money he charges for ambassadorial deals.

The controversial socialite in a post via his IG page claimed that he charges N6 million per ambassadorial deal which will last for only 6 months.

Bobrisky went on to say that his DM is usually filled with people looking for him to be their ambassador.

He said, ”All d brands that have sign me non of them will tell me they didn’t make over 15million from me. I tell people to empty one account before signing me to their brand and see how much you will make in a month. From there you judge urself. So if you don’t have money don’t come close to me. All my cars alone worth over 100million. I don’t deal with change”

