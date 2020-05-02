Nigerian ace, producer and song writer, Samklef recently disclosed the reason behind one of his popular songs dubbed “molowo noni baba God noni.”

According to Samklef, he composed the song to promote God’s business and ever since then he stated that his life had never remained the same.

See Also: Samklef calls out Simi, Yemi Alade and Ycee, says little fame entered their head

Samklef made this known via his Twitter handle where he said, “One day pastor Sam Adeyemi preach about if u promote God business He will promote ur business for u… so I went and compose a song and called it molowo noni baba God noni. The rest is history!”

One day pastor @sam_adeyemi preach about if u promote God business He will promote ur business for u… so I went and compose a song and called it molowo noni baba God noni. The rest is history! — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) May 1, 2020

Read also: Samklef asks his 8years old son if he has a girlfriend; See his response (Photo)

Samklef is known for producing some of the first songs by Ayo Balogun better known as Wizkid, when the latter was new in the music industry.

HOT NOW