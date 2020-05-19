Popular socialite and Lagos big girl, Omohtee has revealed that she does not date young boys and her kind of men are in Aso Rock. The Nigerian lady who is quite popular on Social media is a botched up surgery survivor who battled waist pain and numbness after undergoing a hips reduction surgery in the facility owned by one Dr Anu Fella barely a month ago.

A contrite Omothee who took to Social media to preach self-love, body positivity and also urged women who insist on undergoing plastic surgery to avoid Med Contour has taken a U-turn to her usual controversial comments after healing up from her misplaced body.

READ ALSO: Botched-Up: IG big girl, Omohtee falls victim of plastic Surgeon, Dr. Anu who was accused of killing former Beauty

See her new tweets below:

My relationship no fit read TL because my spec no dey TL, them dey also rock. I know some of you will remind me how I almost died from plastic surgery even tho it cost me millions that some of you want but please stop dating small small boys. Thanks.

HOT NOW