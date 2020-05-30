Boxing champion Anthony Joshua in a latest statement revealed that he doesn’t have a girlfriend and it is hard getting someone to love him.

In an interview with The Sun, the Nigerian born British boxer opened up on life in lockdown with his family including becoming “super dad” to his four-year-old son, JJ, and how it has been hard for him to balance his profession together with his personal life.

Anthony Joshua said,

“I think you can date and still be a successful sportsman but it’s hard to find a balance and I would have to compromise — which I’ve not felt able to do.

“My dad never gave me advice about much. But in terms of relationships what I have learnt and what I tell my son is, it would be nice to find a high school sweetheart and to grow together because as you get older you get set in your ways.

“For me to have a relationship now means I would have to compromise and change my ways and I don’t know how easy that would be for me to do.

“So I do date but I don’t get to the stage where I actually put anyone into that position.

“I don’t have a girlfriend and I haven’t had one for a while. But as I get older I do think it would be nice to have someone, someone to grow with as well — but I honestly haven’t found anyone.”

The British Nigerian boxer also went on to say that he hopes to find a woman who would have to understand what it’s like to be famous,

He said;

“Maybe I need to get off the estate and start going to celebrity parties — maybe do something different.

“I hope I will — and probably meeting someone else who understands fame would make sense. I would hope so. But it needs to be someone down to earth, family-orientated – someone who can call my mum their second mum.

“It takes time to grow that and, as I said, now I am older I am stuck in my ways. As I get older it would be nice to bring someone into my world but it’s dependent on who and I just haven’t found someone yet.

“Maybe we can go on a hunt. We have all the time now.”

Joshua also revealed how he has become super-dad while in lockdown with his four-year-old son, JJ.

HOT NOW