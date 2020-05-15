Award-winning singer, Davido bragged about his private moments with his fiancee, Chioma on Instagram.

A few hours ago, The singer took to his Instagram page to excitedly show off an art piece that Chioma specially painted for him.

The painting titled “Lion King” sees Davido standing in a deserted forest. Fans marveled by Chioma’s talent praised her for painting such a beautiful masterpiece.

A fan then told the singer to compensate her with his “cucumber” for giving him such a wonderful gift. “Go give her the cucumber already” Davido gladly responded saying hat he already gave her his own gift in the shower. “gave her in the shower already”

See the post below:

