Ngerian dancer, Iwe Pascal popularly known as Poco Lee is a proud owner of a new new car. The young graduate took to his Instagram page to share the photos of a white Lexus SUV he got from a fan.
He wrote:
PLEASE HELP ME SAY A PRAYER TO THE GOOD SOUL THAT BLESSED ME WITH A CAR TODAY🙏🙏😩
Poco Lee and his friend Zlatan Ibile took delivery of his new weep today and Zlatan was recorded telling him that one has to help himself to a certain n stage before he gets the help of others. Best guess, Zlatan got him the ride but wants to be hush hush.
HOT NOW
- I told Anita to test my boyfriend to know if he loves me, they are now married with 2 kids – Nigerian Lady laments
- Lockdown: 17-year-old boy runs away from home after impregnating his two younger sisters
- He is not a baby anymore -Nigerians slam Tonto Dikeh for kissing her son, Andre and exposing her body around him(Video)
Discussion about this post