Ngerian dancer, Iwe Pascal popularly known as Poco Lee is a proud owner of a new new car. The young graduate took to his Instagram page to share the photos of a white Lexus SUV he got from a fan.

He wrote:

PLEASE HELP ME SAY A PRAYER TO THE GOOD SOUL THAT BLESSED ME WITH A CAR TODAY🙏🙏😩

Poco Lee and his friend Zlatan Ibile took delivery of his new weep today and Zlatan was recorded telling him that one has to help himself to a certain n stage before he gets the help of others. Best guess, Zlatan got him the ride but wants to be hush hush.

