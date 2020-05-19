Olori Prophetess Naomi, wife to the Ooni of Ife has come out to debunk rumours that her marriage with the monarch Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has crashed.

This comes following reports online that the queen has packed out of the monarch’s house following some marital crisis.

Olori Naomi cleared the air by saying that she has been busy with ministry work due to the ongoing pandemic, which explains her absence from social media.

Read her press statement below;

“There have been strange rumours and unfounded news making rounds on social media in recent times. I want all believers of good news to know that, it is all lies and a picture of how the peddlers of the evil news would have loved our love story to turn out.

I would have loved to maintain silence, however, due to concerns being expressed by well meaning people something has to be said.

Now, the gospel truth is that I have been busy with ministry off the social media space and you’d all agree with me that with the ongoing pandemic which suddenly sprung up on all of us, only means more work needs to be done. I can’t sit still (as nobody privileged enough should) and this isn’t a time for social media presence but a time that calls for solemnity.

Hence my break from what people now call normal. Finally, as duty will have me do, I have been in and out of the palace doing Gods bidding.With all being said, I am compelled to ask the following questions:

Why can’t people verify that which is the truth ?

Why do people believe more in falsehood and negativity?

Well, the bible has something to say about them in Psalm 2:1-12. Now i say to you all, please disregard and jettison every fake and malicious news about me and my husband (Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi) for ours is a love no earthly force is strong enough to break,we are very fine and healthy

I will leave you with this “please be comforted and know that boredom is a killer and people do unimaginable things when they are” Peace and love always”

HOT NOW