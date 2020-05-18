Nigerian reggae-dancehall singer, Patoranking is a proud girl dad and he is never shy to show it off. The singer took to his Instagram page to gush over his little girl Wilmer as he shared an adorable photo of them together.

The music star recently took to Instagram to share a heart-warming photo of himself and his daughter with the caption: “I Love You Wilmer” He is one of the few celebrities who never fails to share adorable moments with his daughter and we love to see it.

See photo below:

HOT NOW