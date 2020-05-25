Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing, in a recent statement on Monday via her Instagram handle revealed why she prefers to block her social media critics.
The 31-year-old screen diva stated that she blocks her critics because it makes them feel irrelevant which hurts.
Nkechi Blessing wrote, “Do you know Blocking people, ignoring them totally like they do not exist, Cuts deeper than a knife? The moment I learnt that act I found peace🤣…people hate being Irrelevant…I have been doing more of blocking than replying✌️#protectyourpeace❤️”
