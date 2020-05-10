The Edo State Police Command has paraded one Patrick Ayesan, 38, for having carnal knowledge and impregnating his 18 years old daughter.

The suspect made a confessional statement, charged to court, and was consequently sentenced to 10 years imprisonment while his daughter is currently with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

He confessed that he had been sleeping with his daughter since January 2020, adding that he slept with her whenever the urge for sex came. .

He disclosed that the mother of the girl is no more with him, hence his decision to turn to his daughter for sexual satisfaction. He said he and his daughter stayed together at Okosa community.

“I only sleep with her when my body moves and only started sleeping with her January this year. My wife is no more with me, so I and my daughter stay together, and I sleep with her whenever the urge comes,” he said.

