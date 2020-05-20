A Nigerian lady has revealed how she lost her former boyfriend to her friend after setting him up with her. The lady identified as Pearl said five years ago, she told her friend to test how much her boyfriend loves her and they cooked up a plan.

Anita, as she named the friend saw, tasted, and never left the man. The young entrepreneur revealed how deeply hurt she was and hopes God won’t forgive her friend for usurping her.

“5 years ago I had asked my friend to test my boyfriend to see how much he loves me _Today they are happily married with 2 kids. Anita God won’t forgive you for me !”

5 years ago I had asked my friend to test my boyfriend to see how much he loves me _Today they are happily married with 2 kids._

😭😭😭🤕😭 Anita God won't forgive you for me ! — Pearl 💎 (@borlahdee18) May 19, 2020

HOT NOW