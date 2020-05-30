Following his hefty purchase of a Banana island mansion, Nigerian singer, Davido has revealed how he pulled strings together in raising the huge sum of money.

The singer took to his Twitter page on Saturday afternoon to reveal that he raised the money used in procuring his new edifice from the proceeds of his monster hit track ‘Fall’

Davido wrote:

‘Moved to banana with money I made from singing about bananas falling someone …. Cruise’

The singer has earlier revealed the new recognition and award the track got recently -The single, “fall’ hit gold in sales in the United States of America on the 28th if May 2020

Nigerian A-rated artiste, David Adeleke Davido is set to move into his new house located at the prestigious Banana Island in Lagos state.

He made this known this afternoon as he took to his Instagram stories to show off the crib which was built with an elevator.

In one photo he shared from inside the elevator, he wrote: ‘Always wanted go up at the crib like this.’

Watch the video below.

Congratulations to Davido.

