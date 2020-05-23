Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo has also joined in the numerous reactions to the beef between Davido and Burna Boy.

Priscilla went on to slam Burna Boy for shading Davido after he tagged himself and Wizkid ‘the greatest of all times.’

19-years-old Priscilla via her Twitter handle reacted by saying she is thanking God that Burna Boy didn’t win the Grammy Award.

“I just want to thank God burna boy didn’t win Grammy Award. I said what I said!” she tweeted.

Burna Boy was closed to winning the Grammy Award back in January in the World Best Music Album category but he lost to Beninese singer-songwriter, Angelique Kidjo.

HOT NOW