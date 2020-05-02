Popular Nigerian cross dresser, Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju popularly known as Bobrisky has recalled how his late mum died.
The Yoruba born bleaching expert who recently clocked over 2m followers on his verified Instagram page shares a collage photo with his mother and wrote
, “When I tell people I look so much like my mum. That is my mum o ! She is so pretty. She died in Mecca 🕋 hajj 2008. She died 12yrs ago. I remember telling her not to go to hajj that yr because the doctor told us she has high blood pressure. She eventually went and died there. Dis soul here is my everything. I still cry sometimes thou because she loves me die !”
