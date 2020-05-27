Nigerian songwriter and singer. Cynthia Morgan, has spilled more details on her contract with her former label boss, Jude Okoye. Madrina revealed that she ought to sue the Northside Records boss for not keeping the end of his bargain.

In an Instagram Live session, Msvanilla the singer who had created a buzz around her ‘dying’ music career gave a lowdown of what went down among all stakeholders

According to Morgan, she was trying hard not to pick sides, however, she pointed out that Jude Okoye probably had her best interest even though he felt like suing him.

“I should sue Jude actually. I was hungry and Jude was turning down 3.5million gigs” the rapper said.

She also called out people who believe she is seeking sympathy and pity by insisting that she would have done that years before if it was her intent.

“If I really need sympathy, I would’ve come out years ago and currently, I’m saying the truth”. She wrote.

Watch video below:

HOT NOWa