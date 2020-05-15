Tech entrepreneur, Victor Asemota, has narrated how a Local Government Chairman threatened him with a gun after he demanded to be paid for a job done.

He narrated this while explaining the challenges tech start-ups face in Nigeria.

He said he was to be paid 600,000 Naira for the website he built, but administrators involved laundered the money with the aid of a community bank.

When he asked to be paid, his life was threatened.

He wrote: “I built a website for a local government and charged them 600k for it. We never got paid.

“Someone had added another zero to a fake invoice, collected the cheque, and cleared it through a community bank.

“We raised Hell and the Chairman told me it was in my interest to shut up

HOT NOW