Tech entrepreneur, Victor Asemota, has narrated how a Local Government Chairman threatened him with a gun after he demanded to be paid for a job done.
He narrated this while explaining the challenges tech start-ups face in Nigeria.
He said he was to be paid 600,000 Naira for the website he built, but administrators involved laundered the money with the aid of a community bank.
When he asked to be paid, his life was threatened.
He wrote: “I built a website for a local government and charged them 600k for it. We never got paid.
“Someone had added another zero to a fake invoice, collected the cheque, and cleared it through a community bank.
“We raised Hell and the Chairman told me it was in my interest to shut up
HOT NOW
- Adorable video of Davido’s daughter, Imade speaking French fluently with her mom’s sister
- Pay my school fees and stop celebrating me on social media – Wizkid’s ‘Son’ attacks him on Twitter
- Throwing it way back: The biggest baby mama drama that shook Nigeria entertainment industry (Photos)
Discussion about this post