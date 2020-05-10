DMW boss, Davido has taken time out to celebrate his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke on International Mother’s Day.

The singer who named his first daughter after his mum, shared a photo of his late mother carrying him on his Instagram page and wrote;

“Happy Mother’s Day MAMA ❤❤ keep resting in perfect peace! We dey worry dem down here 🌎!!! 🔥🔥🔥Wish u were here.”

Veronica Imade Adeleke was born in the year 1963, gave birth to Davido on November 21, 1992 in Atlanta, Georgia, USA.

Quite unfortunately, she died on the 6th of March, 2003 coincidentally on her husband, Adedeji Adeleke‘s 40th birthday.

Meanwhile, In the mood of the mothers day celebration, Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham went ahead to share a video of her childbirth experience in the labor room.

Toyin Abraham disclosed she chose today to share the video on purpose because it is a special day to celebrate women across the world.

