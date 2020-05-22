Tanzanian comedian and 2014 Big Brother Africa winner, Idris Sultan might be spending the next three years of his life in Jail. No he is not a criminal, at least not in the sense of who you would normally call a criminal. He did what almost everybody does on social media, he mocked somebody. Unfortunately for him, he chose the wrong person to pick on, the President of Tanzania, John Pombe Magufuli

Idris Sultan is a Tanzanian Actor, comedian, and Radio host who won the Big Brother Africa-Hotshots in 2014. He hosts the biggest comedy news show called SIO HABARI. Apart from that he also hosts his own stand-up comedies show. He is well known in Tanzania through the vines he posts on Instagram

The Tanzanian Comedian posted ta video on twitter where he courageously mocked a throwback picture of the Tanzanian President. He certainly must have done a very good job because now, he has been arrested for hurting the President’s feelings. He is being accused of contravening the Cybercrimes Act 2015 against cyberbullying according to his lawyer Benedict Ishabakaki when briefing the BBC

The President is the man in the middle

According to his lawyer,the law states:

“A person shall not initiate or send any electronic communication using a computer system to another person with intent to coerce, intimidate, harass or cause emotional damage.”

Ishabakaki said they are now awaiting the arraignment of Idris who has been in police custody for two days and accused of using the internet to harass the President

Ishabakaki said;

“They have not told him till now if he has broken any clause … but their questioning behavior is related to the video. We hope he can be released on bail today. In short, the police claim Idris used the internet to harass the president.”

If convicted of the charges leveled against him, Idris faces paying a fine of not less than Tsh5 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than three years or both.

Apparently, this is not the first time he has been arrested. In October 2019, he was arrested for photo-shopping the President’s John. Indeed, the Tanzanian Comedian definitely has a thing for his President.

