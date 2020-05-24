Nigerian lawmaker and business mogul, Akin Alabi has advised Cynthia Morgan on what to do with her new fame as she has been trending for hours since last night.

Akin Alabi in a long post said if he was Cynthia Morgan he wouldn’t use the new found fame to release a new song. Rather he would use it to write a book, speak at events, sell CDs, start a podcast etc.

He added that there is no guarantee the song will blow and people will move on if it does not.

Akin Alabi noted that Morgan must find a way to capture value. He said, “All these let’s raise money for her to sing a new song. When the song comes out, you would be the first to insult her. She needs to use the new found fame to sell other things. Including the coloured hair she was known for.”

“For 99% of artistes, if you don’t evolve from singing to other things, you will regret it. Music is most times a means to an end. Not an end itself. This is a chance for a her to find that end.”

