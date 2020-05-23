A Facebook user identified Chris Uche taken to the platform to accuse billionaire wife, Regina Daniels of planning to terminate her pregnancy.

According to Chris, Regina married Ned Nwoko for his money and she is doing everything possible to abort the child she is carrying, because she doesn’t want to raise kids for him.

Chris‘ allegations came after he saw some photos of Regina Daniels working out at the gym. According to Chris, Regina Daniels doesn’t want the baby she’s carrying for Ned Nwoko, that’s why she’s doing such a stressful excercise. Chris said he doesn’t understand what a pregnant woman would be doing in the gym when she knows she stands a risk of losing her baby if she stresses herself at this time.

He wrote:

“Regina just wanted to force that baby out…she knows what it is doing. She doesn’t want to be pregnant for that man but just married to enjoy the money. If you abort that baby with that exercise, i will pray for God to take your life with that innocent baby”.

HOT NOW