Voluptuous Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph in a recent social media post claimed that any partner who doesn’t call their other half every day does not truly love them.

The curvy actress who went off the single’s market last febuary, made the statement via her Instagram page as she opined that people who truly love you will find time to talk you as no one is ever too busy to call the ones they claim they love.

In her words ;

“Some people talk to you in their free Time”

Some others free their Time to talk to you”

LEARN the DIFFERENCE !!!

No one is ever too busy for the ones they LOVE 🕺

If your bae does not talk to you Everyday

Then you two ain’t InLOVE !!

I hope this met you well,but if it didn’t soweeiiiii 💪🏻

