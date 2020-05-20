Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson in a recent statement has finally opened up on the controversy surrounding his marriage to colleague, Seyi Edun.

There were claims in some quarters that the Actor ended his marriage with Toyin Abraham to be with Seyi Edun.

However, Adeniyi Johnson has denied claims he cheated on Toyin Abraham.

The Yoruba actor in an Instagram live chat with fellow actor, Muka Ray, explained that there was nothing between him and his present wife at that time.

The movie star went on to say that Edun used to follow him to see the lady he was dating after his first marriage and he claimed he didn’t know they would end up together.

Watch the video below:

Shalaye: Ignorant people think I cheated on my ex-wife, Toyin Abraham, with her colleague, Seyi Edun. The truth is that Seyi even used to follow me to the lady I dated after Toyin, not know that she (Seyi) would end up being my wife – Actor Adeniyi Johnson pic.twitter.com/vNsBhRpIU7 — Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) May 19, 2020

