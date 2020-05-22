Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko has finally laid her father, Etiko John Anonde to rest today in his residence at Eke, Enugu State. The actress who has been mourning her father since he passed on earlier this month could barely hold herself together as she saw her father being laid to mother earth.

Destiny announced on Social media that her father has been laid to rest today and thanked all her fans for the love and support she’s got in these dark times.

The actress could be seen brooding at her father’s grave and promised him a befitting burial after the coronavirus pandemic blows over.

She wrote:

Verified

ETIKO JOHN ANONDE has been laid to rest today and it was a success 🙏🏻

After COVID 19 will have the proper funeral done ✅

I wanna use this medium to say thank you to everyone who came and also reached out to me during dis sad time….I truly and sincerely appreciate and everyone of u 🙏🏻🙌

I love u all ❤️🙏🏻❤️

