A recent report via a website placed the singer among three of his colleagues namely Cynthia Morgan, May D and Sean Tizzle with a question for readers.
The question says;
“Whose career would you revive if you could”.
Reacting to the post, Dammy Krane wrote;
“Y’all shouldn’t put me in this but I understand , y’all just don’t know the truth , even though I made myself with the Favour of God ( F.O.G ) ,I never had an issue with my label , it is a known fact no artistes in my generation has left their label without having issue with the label except me , swipe for confirmation thenetng BTW everyone deserves to shine
PS : I’m prolly the most consistent artiste of my generation, check out d latest “confess video” & ‘ 4 d gals ‘ Ep in my bio #Worldstar”
View this post on Instagram
Y'all shouldn't put me in this but I understand , y'all just don't know the truth , even though I made myself with the Favour of God ( F.O.G ) ,I never had an issue with my label , it is a known fact no artistes in my generation has left their label without having issue with the label except me , swipe for confirmation @thenetng BTW everyone deserves to shine PS : I'm prolly the most consistent artiste of my generation, check out d latest "confess video" & ' 4 d gals ' Ep in my bio #Worldstar
HOT NOW
- Brother burns pregnant sister to death for allegedly slapping their mother
- I told Anita to test my boyfriend to know if he loves me, they are now married with 2 kids – Nigerian Lady laments
- Davido is a good friend of mine, he makes the best African music -American actor Dwayne ‘De Rock’ Johnson says (video)
Discussion about this post