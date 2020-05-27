Veteran Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu in a social media post has declared himself the most handsome actor alive.

Chiwetalu Agu made this known via photo-sharing app Instagram to the delight of his fans.

The actor dropped a picture of himself and captioned it “Still the most handsome actor alive NO Arguments.”

Chiwetalu Agu is a veteran Nigerian actor, comedian and movie producer who won the 2012 Nollywood award for ‘best actor in indigenous movie’.

He is popular for his usage of specific language slang, phrases or clichés in moves, which has made him a unique actor.

HOT NOW