The Nigerian Immigration Service has released a statement confirming the suspension of disciplinary actions against its officers who participated in singer Falz ‘Bop’ social media challenged.
This was after the singer himself wrote the service over the purported saction.
Statement below:
PUBLIC NOTICE
The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede MFR has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our Personnel to some Formations across the country.
2. It is important to note that staff
deployment remains a vital practice of regimented organizations such as ours and should be seen as such. As an agency, we maintain zero tolerance to any matters bordering on offences against discipline among members of our workforce irrespective of gender.
3. We have high premium for staff development and indeed encourage personal efforts but that must be within the confines of our rules and regulations.
4. The matter involving the Personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore,the Comptroller General has directed
4. that the earlier Posting Order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation.
HOT NOW
- Tiwa Savage’s son Jamil Balogun visits his bestie, Imade on her 5th birthday (Photos)
- Destiny Etiko weeps uncontrollably as Pete Edochie pays her condolence visit over the death of her father (Video)
- ‘All we are doing today is play, dance and eat cake’ -Mercy Johnson says as she celebrates hubby’s birthday (Photos)
Discussion about this post