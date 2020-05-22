While the duo of Wizkid and Davido had been signed by Tecno and Infinix, a latest report has disclosed that YBNL boss Olamide has been unveiled as Itel official brand ambassador.

This comes as Itel intends to enhance it consumer engagement and endear more fans to her community.

While itel Mobile is a leader in the smartphone mass market in Nigeria offering reliable and affordable smartphones for everyone, Olamide is the voice of the street in the country with frequent hits, therefore it is a win win for both parties.

“We are delighted to have Olamide in the itel Mobile family at this time. The choice of Olamide as the face of our brand is based on the many similarities between both brands. Both brands have been able to stay on top of their games, we are both leaders in our spaces. Olamide is the king of hip-hop and street music, itel is the king of smartphones in the mass markets. Olamide and itel complement each other, hence the collaboration. Both brands are Real Kings, blessed with a community of hardworking and aspirational individuals. The best is beginning to take shape.” said Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager (West Africa), itel Mobile, on the partnership.

Commenting on the partnership between both brands, Olamide Adedeji observed that “it feels very special working with a great brand that shares similar goals with you. This is more than a mere partnership; it is a relationship that would bring satisfaction and happiness to our audiences. I look forward to the great things we will do together in the days ahead.”

The Reports revealed the unveiling was staged online via itel Mobile’s social media pages and attracted over 500,000 views across different social media platforms while it lasted.

