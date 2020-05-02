Popular photo-sharing platform, Instagram is introducing a new feature to remember those who have died.

Fans on social media have begun to notice that some of their favourite stars we’ve lost recently, including Cameron Boyce and Jonghyun, have switched over to “Remembering” accounts on the social media service, according to JustJared report.

“We apologize and want to send our condolences for your loss. Memorialized accounts are a place to remember someone’s life after they’ve passed away,” Instagram explained.

The features of a memorialized account include: “No one can log into a memorialized account. The word Remembering will be shown next to the person’s name on their profile. Posts the deceased person shared, including photos and videos, stay on Instagram and are visible to the audience they were shared with. Memorialized accounts don’t appear in certain places on Instagram, like Explore.”

The account will no longer be able to change photos or videos added by the person to their profile, comments on posts, privacy settings and the current profile photo, followers or people the person follows. If you’d like to make the request, here is how to memorialize an account on Instagram.

