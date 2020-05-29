Reno Omokri, political critic and former spokesperson to Ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has taken a swipe at those who are fond of praying against their enemies.

According to Reno Omokri, millions of people have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 pandemic. He stated that anyone who still have a job during this period should be thankful to God instead of praying against their enemies.

Reno Omokri wrote on Twitter, “Consider the hundreds of millions who lost their jobs due to #COVID19 around the world. Think of the hundreds of thousands of businesses that collapsed. And instead of praying against your enemy today, why not just thank God you still have a job?”

