The Lagos State Ministry of Education has debunked a social media report alleging that a decision had been purportedly reached with an unnamed “Honourable Commissioner for Basic Education” regarding a new set of guidelines for schools resumption in the State.

A release issued today by Mr. Kayode Abayomi, Head of the Public Affairs Unit in the Ministry, refuted the claim that such a decision has been reached, insisting that the write-up did not emanate from the State Ministry of Education and should be disregarded.

He stated that the issue of new guidelines for post-COVID-19 lockdown resumption is already under review by the State Government and will be circulated after its conclusion.

Abayomi maintained that no School in the State is permitted to resume or re-open for Third Term Session till further directive to the contrary is issued by the State Government.

He clarified that the recent Lagos State HoS Circular, which enjoins Officers on GL 13 and above to resume duty, is also applicable to teachers in all public schools subject to the Education Districts’ Tutor-General/Permanent Secretary’s Flexible Work Rosters for Officers.

Abayomi asserted that the present administration is not against the online teaching initiative adopted by most private schools in the State but, the internet-based teaching and learning does not imply a resumption of the Third Term Session.

Abayomi reiterated that the State Government, through the State Ministry of Education, will still continue to offer free educational services for school children via various media platforms, especially radio and television.

