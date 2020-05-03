Nollywood actress, Iretiola Doyle shares her childhood photo as she turns 53years today, May 3 and the photos are pretty adorable.

Speaking of Ireti Doyle, she is a producer, writer, presenter and entrepreneur. Ireti has acted in several TV series like Fuji House of Commotion, Tinsel (2012-2015), Gidi Up (2013), Dowry (2014).

Coming to the topic, Ireti Doyle took to her Instagram page on Sunday morning to express her gratitude to God. She also shared some lovely photos from her childhood.

”He has done all things well.

There is sooooo much to be grateful for.

Oluwa seun!! Ope mi po

#Chapter53

#WrappedInGrace” she wrote

