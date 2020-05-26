A Nigerian man on social media identified as Charles Isidi has disclosed why it is a bad idea for anyone to tell people how much they earn.

He stated that in Nigeria, colleagues working in the same place of work will ride the same uber home and discuss every other thing but will not mention how much they are paid.

“In Nigeria that you and all your colleagues will ride the same uber home, you will be critical of all the management decisions, how your salary is small and all things in between… in fact ride home is for venting. Not one time will anybody even mention how much they are paid,” he said.

Charles went on to disclose what happened when he told his friend how much he earns.

He said, “guys, see the day I told my very close friend how much I earned, I sorta noticed him sink into a shell. And the conversation turned to how I earn more than a Nigerian airforce fighter pilot, and all the possible mathematics he could have done that night. Bad idea, dead it.”

