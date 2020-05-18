Aloma DMW, Personal assistant to Nigerian A rated artiste David Adeleke better known as Davido has revealed how he feels when people tag him a ‘houseboy’.

Aloma DMW made this known in an Instagram live video where he stressed that he doesn’t really understand why some people refer to him as Davido’s houseboy as he said he has tried his best to stop people from referring to him with such name but it has not been working.

Aloma further stated that being a houseboy to Davido is way better than being a bank manager.

Flaunting a Rolex wristwatch worth about N3.5million to back up his claims, he said he is cashing out on a steady basis because of his relationship with the “Omo Baba Olowo (OBO)” singer.

