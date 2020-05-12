A Twitter user identified as Queen Minic on Twitter has taken to the platform to write that a man does not have the obligation to take care of his wife’s family.

According to Queen, no man should see it as an obligation to take care of his wife’s parents and siblings, adding that it is the sole responsibility of the woman to hustle and send money to her family.

She further urged all ladies to be financially independent and stop relying on their husbands for everything.

In her words;

“The Duty of your husband is not to take care of your immediate family. Have something doing.

It is your responsibility to take care of your family (siblings and parents)not that of your husband. Let it be his CHOICE to do. Don’t FORCE it on him Sis.”

Meanwhile, The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has returned $4,040 (approx. N1.5M) to a Brazilian lady who was scammed by a yahoo boy.

A statement by the EFCC’s Head, Media, and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said the Brazilian, Debora Moreira, had acknowledged the receipt of the money.

According to Oyewale, the money was recovered by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the anti-graft agency from one Emmanuel Tope, a convicted fraudster. Tope was said to have defrauded Moreira of the money through a romance scam.

