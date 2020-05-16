Ace fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi, popular known Pasuma by his numerous fans in a latest statement stated that young artistes now prefer to sing hip-hop more than fuji music.

Pasuma ‘Oganla 1’ disclosed this during an Instagram Live chat with Yoruba actor and husband to Toyin Abraham, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Pasuma said, “It is sad that budding fuji artistes now prefer to sing hip-hop. After Shanko Rasheed and his set, we are yet to find other young artistes doing fuji music. Even Destiny Boy that was meant to do fuji has decided to focus on hip-hop,” according to Punch report.

The Fuji maestro, however, maintained that plans were in place to project new fuji music talents.

He added, “After this COVID-19 pandemic, we have plans to organise a competition for talented fuji artistes. We keep seeing the same faces in fuji music circles, unlike the hip-hop genre where new talents are discovered every time. We would do whatever we can to grow fuji music.”

Pasuma, who has at one point worked with the likes of Olamide and Lil Kesh, noted that people loved to pay attention to the ‘groovy’ part of his music at the expense of the words of wisdom in his lyrics.

“People need to be patient enough to listen to the words of wisdom in my music. Most people focus on the groovy part of my songs; they are not patient enough to listen to the words of wisdom in them. Most people don’t focus on the lyrics because my music is a combination of ‘groove’ and words of wisdom,” he said.

Pasuma maintained further that it was important to make positive impact.

He said, “It is important for people to know that one has impacted their lives. Even the people who love the persons one has impacted would always pray for one. If you are from a humble background, you would know that no one deserves to suffer.”

