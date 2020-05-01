Fans of Chioma Rowland, fiancee to Nigerian musician, Davido have met with trolls after they trolled her for recycling her wigs.

Recall the mother of one was called out for reusing her wigs despite her status and boyfriends’s wealth. read reports below ICYMI

Yesterday, 30th April was Chioma’s 25th birthday and she was celebrated by all and sundry as loved ones, close friends, acquaintances, and fans showered encomium on the beautiful mother of one on her day. While the pageantry was ongoing, trolls spotted a photo of Chioma, Davido, and one of his house staff, Ben of Lagos. The picture was taken in Davido’s residence after Chioma presumably reunited with her boo after testing negative twice to COVID-19. They were all dressed down as they found ways to celebrate Chioma’s day even amidst the lockdown -In the picture, Chioma’s wigs could be seen clipped to a cloth line behind them. READ ALSO: Davido finally reunites with Chioma after testing negative for Covid-19 (Video) The eagle eyes of Instagram trolls picked the recycling method of Chioma and had a total feast of pouncing on her for reusing her wigs despite all her boyfriend’s money and hers as well. See photo below:

Fans in their reactions to the bashing by trolls said it only shows how much of a good woman she is and that is why Davido has decided to stay with her.

A lot of comments poured in from her fans, take a look at a few below:

Destined Careen: “That’s why Davido choose her after having alot of girls in his life. Chioma is not only a good cook but knows how to manage finances. She is not a gold digger who is going to finish a man’s money just blc he is rich. Make wona woman them learn from her. Repeating hair or clothes over and over doesn’t make u less of a celebrity, it is knowing the value of those things.”

Amarachi Ezeiruoma Carina Vivian: ‘Those wigs are not like the cheap ones you people buy na. These ones can last a lifetime. So she can use and reuse and keep

Reusing then. At least she washes them. Make una put una own for water now, all the fishes go die 😂😂😂’

HOT NOW