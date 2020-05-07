Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, popularly known as Makanaki is celebrating his 40th birthday today, 7th of May.The talented and one of the most handsome in the movie industry, took to Instagram to reveal that his 40th birthday is the first he will be spending with his family in 10 years.

Recall that in 2018, Bolanle Ninalowo reconciled with his wife of 12 years and mother of his two children, Aliyah and Morakinyo, after years of separation.

Sharing a short video of himself and his wife, Ninalowo wrote ;

“The Dream came true 🙏

Am gonna be spending my 40th birthday with my wife & kids 😇🙏

My first in 10years!!!

You think you know!! Naaaaaaaa 😂

Omode o mo ogun, o pe le foh!!!

Thank God for Grace 🙏

Conqueror 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿

May7baby

TaurausKing”

He also wrote “40yrs on God 🙏

FortifiedWithGrace

Thank you all for the ❤️”

Watch video below;

