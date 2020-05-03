It appears that there is a private issue between BBNaija’s Jackye Madu and her boyfriend, Oluwasegun Kosemani that they are trying to resolve and also doing their best not to expose each other.

This is just a guess regarding the recent post by Oluwasegun where he took to Instagram to beg her over an undisclosed issue. Oluwasegun who admitted that he has hurt the ex reality show star so much, begged her not to leave because “waking up to see her face is his dream and joy”.

He also appealed to Jackye not to play the games he played, because it might turn out dirty and leave her at a spot where she will get hurt by another person.

Oluwasegun wrote;

You’re my lover, my girlfriend, my best friend, my heart desire and everything I sure would ever want. I cherish this love and will forever be grateful to you for making me realise what true love is… my past is something I ain’t proud of, I had hurt you so much and still you stayed and love me endlessly.

My queen usually this would’ve been very hard for me to do but ama do it anyway… please dont leave babe, you’re my world my everything, my fresh air, my morning water, waking up to your face forever is my dream and joy. Please stop hurting me back, dont play the games I played you, it may turn out dirty and I wont be happy seeing u my true love get hurt by another, foreal I’m a G yes but I aint ashamed to say I led you there and I will never be too big to walk myself back to the basics of when our love was the greatest, come back to me my homie, fall for me again my flower, this time I am taking exception for you, the bullet has pierced my chest and I am bleeding badly inside out as I have felt something I have never felt.

Like I have done before I wanna make it right again. I promise to make life sweeter like never before and will never get caught up in the bull crap ever again, I love you.

IF YOU LOVE TO LOVE PLEASE GO TO MY BABY’S PAGE AND TELL HER AM SORRY AND I LOVE HER

