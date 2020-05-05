Nollywood ace actress, Bimbo Akintola today May 5th 2020 clocked 50.

Fellow actress Iyabo Ojo took to social media to break the news as she called Bimbo Akintola her mentor and big sister.

Iyabo Ojo in a statement via her Instagram handle wrote,

“Happy birthday my great mentor, Role model, Boss, Big sister & friend, you will forever be relevant, happiness, success, great health & more riches will never depart from you 😘🤩😍😍 thank you Sis, I’m forever grateful 😘 @bimboakintola”

Bimbo Akintola started acting after featuring in the film OWO BLOW in 1995 alongside Femi Adebayo.

She was once nominated for Best Actress in a Leading role at the 2013 Nollywood Movies Awards.

HOT NOW