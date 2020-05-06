Policemen attached to the Dolphin Estate Division of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a music artiste, Iledare Olajuwonlo-James, popularly known as Jaywon, for violating the curfew occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Jaywon was driving to a destination when policemen, who were monitoring compliance with the curfew, intercepted him around 11pm on Monday and took him into custody.

The music artiste was later taken to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, where he was charged before a mobile court after his statement had been taken.

During the court proceedings on Tuesday, it was learnt that Jaywon pleaded guilty and the presiding magistrate ordered him to pay a fine of N10,000. He was also sentenced to do community service for 30 minutes.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said Jaywon was among the 179 persons arrested for violating the curfew and refusing to use face masks in the state, adding that 79 vehicles were also impounded for violating the curfew.

