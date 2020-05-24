Jude Okoye has finally responded to the allegations made against him by his former label, Northside Records signees Cynthia Morgan and May D.

In a 1hr long live interview with social media influencer Tunde Ednut, Jude Okoye addressed some of the allegations made against him by the dancehall singer who accused him of ruining her budding music career.

Her Stage Name And Social Media Accounts

Cynthia Morgan who now goes by the stage name Madrina alleged that she was not allowed to use her stage name and that she no longer had access to her social media accounts following her exit from Jude Okoye’s Northside Records.

Speaking to Tunde on the issue, Okoye denied the claim.

“I never took that name from her. I don’t have that power.”

Okoye added the songstress still had access to her social media account two years after leaving the label.

Promotions

Cynthia claimed that Jude was not promoting her.

“Why are people not asking questions; how come this girl has been down this so long and not even one colleague came up to her rescue? Not rescue as in giving her money or sponsoring her. Rescue as in identifying with her.”

He said she burned all the bridges he built for her and stated Cynthia Morgan once questioned his value in her life.

“Cynthia Morgan looked me in the eye and asked me ‘what the f**k have you done for me?’”

On May D

Jude Okoye also addressed the allegations made by Akinmayokun Awodumila better known by the stage name May D. Following the allegations by Morgan, May D whose brief stint with the defunct PSqaure ended in 2012, stated that while he was with the label he was poorly treated. He claimed that he slept on a carton in the boy’s quarters which he shared with their driver.

In his reaction to the allegation, Jude said he spent over a hundred thousand dollars on May D. According to Jude, trouble began after he gave May D a contract and the singer came back after 2 weeks stating that there were no incentives in the contract.

Jude said May D had demanded a car and an apartment in Lekki despite the fact that the singer was still up-and-coming and had not done any shows.

On Psquare

Jude also revealed the lingering bad blood between him and Peter. He stated that the only reason he decided to speak up on the Cynthia Morgan allegations was because Peter had involved himself.

Jude Okoye stated that the reason PSquare broke up was that Peter didn’t want his (Jude) involvement in the group. When asked if he could bring back the group together again, Jude said no and that “there is nothing humanly possible for me to do to bring Psquare back”.

