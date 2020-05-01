Fela Anikulapo Kuti’s former drummer, composer and songwriter, Tony Allen, has passed away.

Tony Allen died in Paris, France, on Thursday, aged 80. He was born in Lagos and regarded as one of the founders of Afrobeat.

Fela once stated that, “Without Tony Allen, there would be no Afrobeat.” Allen has also been described by Brian Eno as “perhaps the greatest drummer who ever lived”

More details shortly…..

