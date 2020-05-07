Muazu Magaji, former Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure in Kano State, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, had on April 18 sacked Magaji following his unguarded utterances against the person of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari.

The commissioner, who took a swipe at the deceased in a series of Facebook post, had previously wished the late Kyari not to return as Chief of Staff to the President after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Magaji said, “Dear all, I do truly apologize to you not getting across to me on phone or messages. I have been indispose due to ongoing health challenges some of us going through in Kano. In Sha Allah it will be well.

“This morning my NCDC test is out. I have been confirmed COVID-19 positive and have been moved to one of the state facilities… pray for us.”

